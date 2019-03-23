Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery has gotten a major facelift adding a fresh new look and feel to the place.
The centerpiece is an indoor/outdoor bar and improvements to the entryway have opened up the patio, making it more inviting from the sidewalk, said owner Michael Dunsford.
“Our old patio bar was too small to handle the volume of business that we do on the patio and beer garden. It not only increases efficiency, it’s also a draw for people walking or driving through town and see people sitting outside and having a good time,” he said.
The Inn is located at the gateway to the two-block downtown Calistoga area and at the foot of the new bridge on Lincoln Avenue, which has been under construction for two years. After being delayed earlier in March due to heavy rains, the bridge is slated for a ribbon-cutting in April.
Dunsford said he timed the renovation to coincide with the construction of the bridge, as there was already going to be disruption of business, and during the slower winter season.
“Part of the impetus was taking advantage of Caltrans construction but also about thinking about the future,” Dunsford said.
“We have two resorts that are under construction (The Four Seasons on Silverado Trail and Calistoga Hills on the other side of town), and the bottom line is these resorts are going to be attracting a much higher end clientele with a high level of expectation of service, food quality, and ambiance in our downtown restaurants. We felt in order to position ourselves to attract that customer base, as well as one of the top destinations, we want to attract that visitor.”
All of the landscaping was upgraded in the project, and the exterior structures were repainted. The project included a complete remodel of the pub and main dining room interiors, and a reconstruction of the small banquet room into the indoor/outdoor bar.
The renovation also included new flooring, furnishings, and fixtures. Now, the energy from the new bar also overflows into the main dining room, which Dunsford said was too quiet unless it was really busy.
“I looked at every aspect of this place and I took the worst corner of the property that nobody ever sat at, that generated zero revenue, and said ‘what can I do with this space to make it the coolest place to be,’” Dunsford said.
The beer garden has also been upgraded with landscaping and seating, and there is a new sign drawing attention to the brewery tower.
In years past, Dunsford said they were more focused on the restaurant and hotel, but are now shifting more focus to beer production, branding, and distribution.
“With the rise in popularity in craft beer, it’s really made us want to bring that front and center. People come to Napa Valley to drink wine, primarily. After a long day of drinking wine, there’s nothing like a nice cold beer, allowing your palate to recover,” Dunsford said.
Now that the renovation is complete, Dunsford is focusing on the beer and increasing distribution to attract more people to the Inn and Calistoga.
The beer, called Napa Valley Brewing Company, is brewed on-site. It is now distributed to Cal Mart, Sunshine Foods in St. Helena, Gott’s Roadside, and Oakville Grocery. Dunsford has also recently partnered with a large craft beer distributor to distribute the beer throughout Napa County.
“The plan is to get the beer placed specifically at kind of higher-end hotel resorts throughout Napa County. I feel every time there is perhaps a can of our beer down in Napa there’s a good chance they might want to come up to Calistoga to the source. For me, it’s just marketing, as I’m not making any money on beer distribution,” Dunsford said.
There are also plans to sell more retail merchandise and create different logos for T-shirts and hats around the Napa Valley Brewing Company, promoting the beer and The Calistoga Inn.