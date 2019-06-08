Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa has submitted plans to the city to expand operations by adding 39 more rooms.
With two large resorts set to open in the next year or so in Calistoga, bringing with them wedding parties and other events, the Lodge is looking to cash in on the family members who can’t or don’t want to pay upwards of $1,200 a night for a room, said Lodge co-owner Christian Strobel, also the founder of Basecamp Hotels in Lake Tahoe.
Strobel conducted a community meeting May 30 in which he explained details of the project. The new rooms will be housed in a two-story building on existing property in back of where the Lodge is now.
The design will be understated 1960s retro, like the rest of the property, or a “minor visual aspect,” Strobel said, with very low density. He also said 43 parking spaces will be added, and rooms will start at $199 per night.
Other improvements will be made to the front of the Lodge with upgrades in lighting and landscaping. The Lodge is also working with Caltrans to improve the nearby bike path.
The property is already zoned for the expansion.
Strobel said the Lodge expects to pay about $1-$2 million in impact fees to the city to get the project done.
The 39 new rooms would be on top of current expansion which is adding 12 more rooms and a restaurant. That project got underway last year.
The restaurant will be about half the size of Sam’s Social Club at Indian Springs Resort just down the road, and menu will also be about half the price point to appeal to the community year ‘round, Strobel said. Menu items will include wood-fired pizza and flatbread with locally sourced ingredients.
The opening of the restaurant has been delayed until spring 2020, due to labor shortages and other challenges, Strobel said.
The Lodge also underwent a major renovation and rebranding in 2017. The concept was inspired by the great American road trip.