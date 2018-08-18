Citing conflicts with the city’s General Plan, the Planning Commission on Wednesday evening directed staff to prepare a resolution denying the proposed gas station, car wash, convenience store and restaurant at the intersection of Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard.
The decision was based on inconsistencies with numerous policies related to design and formula businesses that could not be readily addressed through revisions to the project plans.
The commission unanimously decided that the project is a chain business and does not meet requirements in keeping with the town’s unique character.
The only way the project might be viable is if the applicant completely started over, said Vice Chair Tim Wilkes.
“It looks like every other gas station. Across the country gas stations have become ubiquitous and pretty much all look the same — businesses get a site and move templates around. A completely unique project could be beneficial to Calistoga,” he said.
The project was proposed for the site of Calistoga Towing, at the busy western intersection that handles traffic bound for Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Lake County.
The project would have included a 1,184-square-foot self-serve car wash, a 3,222-square-foot convenience store and a 2,800-square-foot restaurant with a plaza/patio and trellis.
The applicant, AU Energy of Fremont, owns and operates 118 gas station locations in Northern California, including Napa. Thirty of those include “Loop” branded convenience stores.
The applicant was represented at the meeting by Kpish Goyal, part of the family that owns the development company. He stated that design elements like stone veneer would blend with the agrarian nature of the town. The gas station would have operated 24 hours a day, with the option of a 5-foot-tall, 400-pound, egg-shaped security robot.
“We’re committed to fitting into the community to make it work,” he said.