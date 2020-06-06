Calistoga retailers are thrilled to see customers now that doors are open

Memorial Day weekend in Calistoga brought with it hot, sunny days, stores that actually welcomed customers inside, and a small but noticeable influx of tourists, mostly from the Bay Area.
It was the first full weekend under Napa County’s revised shelter-in-place order that retailers let shoppers into their establishments — but not without restrictions. Bottles of hand sanitizer appeared at every store entrance, along with disposable gloves at many, and masks were mandatory for every customer.
According to Bryce Kyse, executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, “We’re hearing that the sidewalks were buzzing for the first time in months.”
“There were numerous visitors from adjoining or nearby counties that haven’t opened yet. I know of couples who drove at different times from Sonoma County just to eat lunch at a restaurant. Most visitors and locals alike were respective of protocols posted by each business. There were a few people refusing to wear masks, but they were in the minority.”
“I’m just happy to see people,” said Carol Bush of North Star gift shop. She’s marked down a lot of merchandise to entice customers to buy. “I am selling a lot of dresses for $20,” Bush said.
Just down the street at Funke’s, originally a department store that opened in 1927, Heidi Tyson reported that business was also slow, although there were definitely more customers over the long weekend.
Jessica Maas, owner of West of Poppy and Rove, said the two boutiques had plenty of customers over the weekend, although things had slowed down a lot after the holiday. Along with supplying hand sanitizer and gloves to customers, Maas and her employees are steam-cleaning every garment tried on by a customer before returning it to the rack.
At Copperfield’s Books on the other side of Lincoln, masks and gloves are mandatory for both staff and customers, and sales are credit card only. Surfaces, point-of-sale and credit card machines are sanitized after each transaction, and only five customers are allowed to be inside the bookstore at a time.
“Almost every customer interaction with customers has been positive,” said manager Hillary Smith. “We are lucky to have such a patient, supportive community, and it’s been great to see so many familiar faces who are excited to be back in the store.”
Just as Bella Bakery and the Calistoga Roastery are doing, most stores are open just a few days a week with shortened hours. The shoestore Azusa is welcoming customers Thursday through Sunday right now, and the Mad Mod Shop clothing boutique is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
