Calistoga retailers are thrilled to see customers now that doors are open

Memorial Day weekend in Calistoga brought with it hot, sunny days, stores that actually welcomed customers inside, and a small but noticeable influx of tourists, mostly from the Bay Area.

It was the first full weekend under Napa County’s revised shelter-in-place order that retailers let shoppers into their establishments — but not without restrictions. Bottles of hand sanitizer appeared at every store entrance, along with disposable gloves at many, and masks were mandatory for every customer.

According to Bryce Kyse, executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, “We’re hearing that the sidewalks were buzzing for the first time in months.”

“There were numerous visitors from adjoining or nearby counties that haven’t opened yet. I know of couples who drove at different times from Sonoma County just to eat lunch at a restaurant. Most visitors and locals alike were respective of protocols posted by each business. There were a few people refusing to wear masks, but they were in the minority.”

“I’m just happy to see people,” said Carol Bush of North Star gift shop. She’s marked down a lot of merchandise to entice customers to buy. “I am selling a lot of dresses for $20,” Bush said.