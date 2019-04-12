Calistoga's Cheer Bar has only been open a few days, but it already has the feel of a comfortable, local hang-out.
There was much buzz about downtown Calistoga’s newest business before it opened, and after a soft opening on Saturday, the buzz got louder.
Cheer Bar is the brainchild of Alicia Surber Wong, who calls it “the soda fountain reimagined.”
People wondered, just what does that mean?
There are some old-fashioned elements, like ice cream sodas, and newer items like avocado toast.
There is an open, inviting floor plan with seating at a counter and along the wide windows looking out at Lincoln Avenue. Those sitting at the counter can watch workers in the kitchen as their orders are created.
There are also two free ski ball machines where kids can play to their hearts content, or until their parents entice them away with one of the goodies on the menu.
Surber Wong sources a lot of local ingredients, and one of the highlights on the menu is an egg cream made with TCHO Chocolate, Straus Dairy and seltzer. There are also decadent sundaes served in a waffle bowl, a banana split, and various soda flavors including cola black, vanilla bean cream, and grape.
For those looking for something a little more substantial, there is avocado toast on no less than Model Bakery sourdough, and crudité with housemade hummus or goddess ranch dipper.
Then there is also the organic Sebastopol-roasted coffee made with a pour over, also served Kyoto-Style cold brewed.
Sundaes come in two sizes, for $7.50 or $10, sodas are $3, $5, and $6, and an egg cream is $6.
Cheer Bar is located at 1348 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. Surber Wong said the current menu is subject to change as the business gets going.