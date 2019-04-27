Crystal Geyser Water Company of Calistoga has partnered with a nonprofit watershed conservation group for the protection and restoration of forested watersheds and natural sources of drinking water.
Pacific Forest Trust (PFT), based in San Francisco, is a 25-year-old group of scientists, forest managers, and conservationists, focused on private forests in northern California, Oregon and Washington.
“In the past 25 years, they have conserved over 270,000 acres – mostly in Northern California – and many of the natural springs we wish to protect are located here,” said Jill Harris, Crystal Geyser’s communications manager.
The partnership has created a new initiative, called Spring for Life, and was announced April 16.
Crystal Geyser has been a supporter of PFT for years, Harris said, and Springs for Life will allow them to expand their work in California’s headwaters region around Mount Shasta, with major new projects in the McCloud Watershed—just southeast of Mount Shasta. It’s one of the main sources of water for the Sacramento River and beyond.
Crystal Geyser is also supporting a new project to conserve and restore 2000-acres in Shasta County on Salt Creek, which flows directly into Lake Shasta, Harris said.
“This property has at least a dozen undeveloped springs that feed Salt Creek with beautiful, cold, clear water year round, benefiting everyone who depends on water from California’s largest dam – including endangered Chinook salmon,” she said.
“Situated just above areas burned by the Hirz and Delta fires, conservation of the property will prevent expansion of residential and recreational development into the wildlands above the lake.”
Crystal Geyser has been operating in California for 40 years. The company has provided the seed money for the new initiative, though declined to say how much. Another goal is to educate consumers, and is encouraging other companies to join with PFT, Harris said.
“We are keenly aware of how precious a resource water is,” she said.