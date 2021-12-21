Calistoga’s Fi and Me Baking Co. creates delicious gluten-free desserts

Recent polls show that 20 million Americans are sensitive to eating gluten, with more than 65 million seeking to reduce gluten consumption in their daily diets. And yet — even in the Napa Valley, where delicious food is only second to sublime wine — there have been few options for those seeking gluten-free desserts.

But no longer. Calistoga native Laurel Rios has recently launched Fi and Me Baking Co., which is wholly dedicated to crafting delectable baked goods that are devoid of gluten. Some are made without dairy or eggs, making many of her items 100% plant-based.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“I think I got my sweet tooth from my grandfather,” Rios said. “He always had a ‘secret’ kitchen drawer full of Ritter Sport chocolates, and so when I learned I’d developed a severe gluten allergy, I was devastated. There few gluten-free options out there and sometimes you just need a really good cookie.”

Reimagining the future

During the early days of the pandemic, the Rioses, like many young families, were forced to reimagine their normal lives. Rios had taken a leave from work at a local winery because she worried about exposure. Her husband, Gustavo Rios, executive chef at Solage, was spending more time at home while the restaurant was closed, and their six-year-old daughter, Fi (Sofia), was home, too, learning remotely while the schools were closed.

“Family comes first,” Rios said, “and with all that time I came to realize that I had an opportunity to redefine what our future might look like.”

Instead of facing the uncertainty of remaining within the tourism industry that was whiplashing between ever-changing rules and shutdowns, she shifted gears. By starting her own at-home business she’d be able to be with Fi during the days, and the extra hands would provide needed help. Starting a baking company felt like a perfect solution.

“Growing up I’d always found a lot of comfort baking with my mother and grandmother,” she said. “And then in college when I was stressed out I often turned toward making cookies as a coping mechanism — plus I loved sharing what I’d made with others. It gave so much joy on both sides.”

As with many successful entrepreneurs, Rios combined her natural talents and interests to solve a problem. How might she care for her family while remaining safe and at the same time provide a bit of pleasure and relief to the community?

“It was like an a-ha moment,” she said. “I could basically take care of a bunch of issues at the same time.”

In July 2020 she obtained a license as a cottage food operator — a county requirement for someone who produces or packages food products at their residence — and began making cookies, doughnuts, coffee cake and muffins. The entire family was involved. As Rios dreamed up inventive items and tweaked recipes, Fi and Gustavo helped where they could and often became the taste-testers.

Later that summer Fi and Me Baking Co. set up a stall at the Calistoga Farmers' Market with Fi working the crowd. On that first day they sold out within two hours.

“It was really something — the community was just so supportive,” she said. “And to see someone with gluten sensitivity bite into a doughnut or slice of coffee cake and smile — there is just nothing better. Plus, it turns out Fi is not shy when it comes to sharing her opinions on her favorites with customers, which is also fun to see.”

Within a few months production had grown with new products and increased demand. A few local businesses expressed interest in selling her products, and by the end of 2020 nearly a dozen businesses in addition to the farmers’ market were featuring Fi and Me baked goods. Napa Valley destinations such as Sam’s General Store, Cal Mart, Oakville Grocery, the Napa Valley Roasters, Brown Valley Market, CAMi Art and Wine gallery and others all found they couldn’t keep the products on the shelves for long.

“People love Fi and Me — we often sell out within a few hours,” said Carl Dene, owner of Sam’s General Store. “These are just the kind of high-quality locally made products that we like to support and share with our customers.”

By early 2021 the demand for Fi and Me products had gone through the roof, with weekly production soaring from a few dozen items to nearly 400.

The family kitchen transformed into a production site, full of equipment and specialized ingredients stacked into orderly towers. Rios often worked 14 hours a day to keep up with demand. And then the couple found out they were pregnant.

That led to a brief hiatus in the business, though Rios hopes to be back at it next year.

“We are so excited that our Fi & Me family is growing and that we are adding another little girl to the mix, but unfortunately due to complications with the pregnancy, our Baking Company will be on a small hiatus until at least Spring 2022,” she said in October. “We look forward to be back on shelves and see your smiling faces then. Until then, it’s not goodbye, just a “see you later”!”

The break leaves delicious memories of the baked goods – and anticipation for the return.

Is everyone who has experienced the quality, depth and utter deliciousness of any Fi and Me baked goods as torn as I am to pick a favorite? For me the non-deep-fried doughnut ($3.50 each) sprinkled with grated coconut and freeze-dried raspberries is a mind-blower. And yet the sour cream coffee cake ($4 apiece) makes me rue the days I cannot enjoy its silky texture alongside a cup of English tea. Or when the mood strikes, the crispy-chewy oatmeal cookie ($3.75 each) is a benchmark for the genre.

Yes, each item seems a bit expensive at first, but given the satisfaction associated with every bite, the amount of time and care put into each and the cost of ingredients (gluten-free flour can cost many times the cost of regular flour), each baked good from Fi and Me Baking Co. is actually a steal.

Although the demand is there, it is unlikely that you will ever see Fi and Me Baking Co. goods widely distributed. In a world that often feels full of cottage businesses looking to cash in on their initial success, the Rioses are bucking the trend, satisfied to make a limited amount of what has become small treasures for those in the know.

“We started this to support and enhance our lives together — both for our family and our small community,” Rios said. “And we are just fine keeping it small enough that it remains a source of joy for all of us, including our new baby Luna, who is expected in February.”