Calistoga's Okaeri, EuroSpa, Aurora Park Cottages approved for expansion

The Calistoga bed and breakfast formerly known as the Pink Mansion will be getting an extreme makeover— including a new paint job.

The operation has been closed since 2018, when the current owners, Peter Chiang and family, purchased the property. The Chiangs also own the closed Bosko’s Trattoria in Calistoga.

The use permit for the bed and breakfast had lapsed since the purchase, and on Feb. 26 the Calistoga Planning Commission approved a permit application for the reestablishment of the eight-room operation.

Now called Okaeri Bed & Breakfast, exterior plans for the mansion, at 1415 Foothill Blvd., call for the large turret to be removed and reconstructed to be several feet taller, with a stamped metal roof. The building will also be repainted white with black trim.

A small addition on the first floor will also allow for a bathroom, and a new ADA ramp is intended to improve access for guests.

Okaeri roughly means ‘welcome home’ in Japanese.