Calistoga solidifies policy to limit tasting rooms

The city of Calistoga has formally adopted a policy to limit the number of new wine tasting rooms each year to two per calendar year.

At a meeting this past Tuesday, the city council unanimously agreed to allow a total of 12 wine tasting storefronts on Lincoln Avenue, and 18 in the downtown commercial district, including two storefronts along Washington Street.

A secondary use requirement was also adopted, requiring 25% of the tasting room, preferably in the front of the store, for another use, such as non-wine related retail, and to be local-serving.

The resolution, rather than an ordinance, does not change the city’s zoning code, but will provide clarity to city statutes and guidelines for city officials when considering future tasting room applications. Existing standards within the code will remain in place.

The resolution also provides a more general “tasting room’ definition to include the possibility of, for example, a whisky tasting operation.

The last time the city considered new tasting room standards was in 2015 and nothing was resolved at that time, staff said.