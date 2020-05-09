Calistoga's Bella Bakery makes sacrifices to stay open

CALISTOGA — Paul Crudo isn’t about to letthings like wildfires or even pandemic shelter-in-place orders close him down.
He and his wife, Jennifer, owners of Bella Bakery on Lincoln Avenue, have kept open one of Calistoga’s favorite spots for coffee, pastry, sandwiches, and other treats during this long stretch of uncertainty.
Yes, Crudo has cut the bakery’s hours, the sandwiches are no longer premade, and of course you can’t sit down and chat over coffee, but you can still come in every day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pick up your order to go. And Bella’s ever-cheerful staff will be there to great you; sometimes Crudo is in the store, too, ready to engage in a friendly conversation.
Serving staff
and community When the shelter-in-place order was issued in March, Paul Crudo knew that because Bella provides food that the bakery would be considered an “essential” business.
“I just kept rolling with the changes,” he said. “First it was keeping customers a foot apart, then six feet. We morphed into pick-up only; we took out the tables and chairs, put X’s on the floor, and have kept complying as the rules come down.”
Crudo stayed open last fall, too, when Calistoga was under an evacuation advisory for almost a week during fire season except when the bakery had no power. “It drives me crazy when we have to close,” he added.
Crudo has worked hard to keep Bella open so he can continue to pay his employees and serve the community.
He added breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches to the menu to help satisfy workers who start their jobs early. And while he tried staying open until 2 p.m. at first, he found that closing at 1 p.m. made more sense.
“Probably the biggest thing I’ve taken away from this experience,” he said, “is to think creatively when hard times hit. I really want to be here for my staff and for the community. A smarter decision would probably have been to close down. Things are a little slow. But we’ll figure it out.”
He said that he and Jennifer had put some money away to buy some new furniture for the café, and now that will have to wait.
All in the familyThe Crudos, longtime Calistoga residents, bought the bakery, then called Village Bakery, from its former owners in 2013.
They remodeled the space, hired staff, and opened the doors. It was the first time since Continental Bakery opened in 1978 that the café was under local ownership.
Jennifer Crudo is a fifth-generation Calistogan, and Paul hales from Marin County. Their two children, Tyler, 17, and Lia, 15, are both sixth-generation Calistogans and Californians, too.
The couple has no background in baking.
Paul Crudo said, “I spent 22 years in the food industry specializing in packaging; that was where I met my wife. But after many years on the road making deliveries in increasing traffic, I was ready for a change. The old bakery was one of my accounts, and I was friendly with one of the former managers. When he mentioned the place might be up for sale, I talked it over with my wife, and we decided to go for it.”
Among everything from scones to muffins, croissants, cookies, tarts and eclairs, Bella Bakery sells a variety of generous sandwiches on house-baked ciabatta, pizza, several kinds of savory quiches, and specialty cakes and cookies for every occasion.
Bella also serves fresh-brewed medium- and dark-roast coffee, a complete range of espresso drinks — hot and cold — and tea as well as chai tea. Water and juices are self-serve at the front counter.
Because birthdays and family celebrations don’t stop happening, Bella Bakery still makes custom cakes and other special orders.
Customers just need to call in ahead of time. Personally I know their quiche makes the centerpiece of a great brunch, lunch, or dinner to share at home. Bella Bakery is at 1353 Lincoln Ave., 707-942-1443; bellabakerycakes@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.