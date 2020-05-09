Calistoga's Bella Bakery makes sacrifices to stay open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CALISTOGA — Paul Crudo isn’t about to letthings like wildfires or even pandemic shelter-in-place orders close him down.

He and his wife, Jennifer, owners of Bella Bakery on Lincoln Avenue, have kept open one of Calistoga’s favorite spots for coffee, pastry, sandwiches, and other treats during this long stretch of uncertainty.

Yes, Crudo has cut the bakery’s hours, the sandwiches are no longer premade, and of course you can’t sit down and chat over coffee, but you can still come in every day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pick up your order to go. And Bella’s ever-cheerful staff will be there to great you; sometimes Crudo is in the store, too, ready to engage in a friendly conversation.

Serving staff

and community When the shelter-in-place order was issued in March, Paul Crudo knew that because Bella provides food that the bakery would be considered an “essential” business.

“I just kept rolling with the changes,” he said. “First it was keeping customers a foot apart, then six feet. We morphed into pick-up only; we took out the tables and chairs, put X’s on the floor, and have kept complying as the rules come down.”