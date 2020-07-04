Calistoga's Fitness First is on the move

“There are still lots of limitations and the guidelines we’ll be following are off the scope,” Breiner said. “I’ve always been a fanatic about cleaning off equipment. I’m here every day, and I don’t want to get sick either. But we know people need to exercise, for their health and their sanity.”

Before the pandemic, members had access to the gym 24/7. That won’t happen for a while, Breiner said. Initially, the gym will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m.

The studio has been offering classes via Zoom the past few months, and live-streaming will continue for those who are not comfortable going to the gym just yet.

Fitness First also offers personal training, and for those really looking to get a full-body assessment, there’s the Fit 3D Body Scan. The scan takes an image of your body with hundreds of measurements including inches, body fat percentage, fat and lean mass breakdowns, and provides an analysis of your posture, body composition and shape.

There is also the 21-Day Shred, with the goal of creating healthy habits within that time period. It’s 21 days of classes, training, and nutritional consulting.