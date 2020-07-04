Calistoga's Fitness First is on the move

After 15 years in the same location, Fitness First will be moving from behind the post office to a much larger space on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga.
Jennifer Breiner, who owns the studio with her husband, Kris, said they are excited about the new space, and the whole Breiner family has been working to revamp the new studio. They’ve been taking down walls, adding showers, and hardwood floors, in the space formerly occupied by Cheer Bar.
The new 3,000-square foot space will provide the studio with double the space for more exercise equipment, and the popular Nia and Brazilian dance classes. Teen and senior classes will continue to be offered.
“We’ll have so much more space to do that stuff,” Breiner said.
The studio will continue to feature workout equipment for cardio, and free weights, with the addition of changing rooms, lockers and showers.
Breiner couldn’t give an exact date, but is hoping everything comes together so they can open soon.
Due to COVID-19, gyms were allowed to reopen only recently, and the Breiners will be operating under strict guidelines. Members’ temperatures will be taken at the door, and only 6 to 10 people maximum will be allowed in at any one time. The Breiners are also bringing on more staff to ensure guidelines are followed.
“There are still lots of limitations and the guidelines we’ll be following are off the scope,” Breiner said. “I’ve always been a fanatic about cleaning off equipment. I’m here every day, and I don’t want to get sick either. But we know people need to exercise, for their health and their sanity.”
Before the pandemic, members had access to the gym 24/7. That won’t happen for a while, Breiner said. Initially, the gym will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m.
The studio has been offering classes via Zoom the past few months, and live-streaming will continue for those who are not comfortable going to the gym just yet.
Fitness First also offers personal training, and for those really looking to get a full-body assessment, there’s the Fit 3D Body Scan. The scan takes an image of your body with hundreds of measurements including inches, body fat percentage, fat and lean mass breakdowns, and provides an analysis of your posture, body composition and shape.
There is also the 21-Day Shred, with the goal of creating healthy habits within that time period. It’s 21 days of classes, training, and nutritional consulting.
Basic membership starts at $96 a month, and prices will not be going up, Breiner said. A one-month trial for $49 also allows potential members to try everything the gym has to offer.
“We offer a little bit of everything, so there is something for everyone,” Breiner said.
The Breiners both grew up in Calistoga. Jennifer is a third-generation Calistogan, and Kris moved here with his family when very young. It was a dream of theirs to open the first full-service fitness studio in town. It took them four years to find a building, and in 2004 they opened a gym at 1880 Lincoln Ave., where Calistoga Motor Lodge is now. They then moved to the space behind the post office, where they’ve been for the last 15 years.
Already long-term business owners in Calistoga, the Breiners have a long-term lease on the building and plan to stay.
“We grew up here. We’re not going anywhere,” she said.
