Calistoga's Francis House voted top 10 in USA Today's best historic hotels

Calistoga’s Francis House was recently voted No. 5 in the top 10 for USA Today’s best historic hotels.

Built in 1886, the structure was originally a family home for prominent local merchant James H. Francis. After sitting vacant for more than 50 years, new owners John and Dina Dwyer spent three years lovingly, painstakingly, renovating the historic building back to its original splendor.

The fully restored, five-room inn opened its doors to guests last September.

“In today’s travel landscape dotted with sparkling new resorts and ultra-modern skyscraper hotels, a bit of history is always welcome. Each of the classic lodgings, nominated for the title of Best Historic Hotel by a distinguished panel of hotel experts has witnessed a great deal of history, and each has held true to its historic roots and unique sense of place,” USA Today said.

A panel of experts partnered with 10 Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

The number one vote went to The Peabody Memphis, in Tennessee, follwed by Historic Hotel Bethlehem, in Pennsylvania, Grandh Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Alabama, and Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, CA.