Camino: new Napa downtown retailer offers 'bespoke' florals, decor

Christina Yan, who recently opened Camino at 1270 First St., directly across from Compline, still remembers the first time she stepped foot inside the San Francisco Flower Market.
“I was still working my corporate job and needed flowers for a high-profile event. It was 5:00 in the morning. When we walked in, I was overwhelmed,” she said. “For me, it was walking into an entirely new world. All the colors, all the flowers—it really sparked my interest.”
Camino is a home décor and lifestyle shop, with emphasis on floral and gifts. Their tagline is “Camino — Bespoke Florals, Home Décor and Lifestyle Goods.”
It’s intentionally descriptive enough for people to understand, and also leaves room for the business to evolve. So far, flowers are the big thing for Yan.
“Our arrangements are whimsical and organic. We bring our decorations to life using grasses, berries, seedpods — things people haven’t seen before — just to spark conversation."
She also mixes dried flowers in with live, making arrangements all the more unique. And there’s more to come.
“We’ll soon be offering floral design workshops for both the general community and up-and-coming florists looking to hone their skills.”
Five years ago, when Yan was first looking for workshops for herself, the offerings were sparse and expensive.
“Workshops were upwards of $5,000, so I often resorted to scouring YouTube for basic tutorials. Ours will be accessible, hands-on and will inspire people to explore flowers as a medium of art.”
Yan said Camino has been in the back of her mind for years.
“I knew I wanted to open a brick-and-mortar store. I have a knack for finding unusual items,” she said, “And I love to share treasures I’ve found with others. Camino also came out of a need to service smaller orders and local deliveries. Since my other business, Bellevue Floral Co. focuses exclusively on weddings, I needed an avenue to offer the same style of floristry in a setting that was more accessible to anyone in the community.”
Yan has always followed her own path. Her parents encouraged and nurtured her artistic side. As a student at UC Santa Barbara, she was a communication/art major, but the curriculum wasn’t fulfilling.
A counselor introduced her to an entrepreneurial program under the college of engineering. She became one of the few females and art majors in the program, but it provided her with the education she was looking for.
As a senior, she was hired to take over the “Taste of UCSB” program and grew not only the event but the philanthropy component. After graduation, she moved to Northern California with the Compass Group, assigned to UC Berkeley to re-open the student union and Bears Lair, both of which had been previously leased out to various restaurant groups, and both of which needed a serious jump start.
Compass appreciated what Yan brought to the table, and promoted her to marketing director. Because of the organization’s needs, she also became the de facto catering director.
At the time, UC Berkeley had an in-house florist, who was preparing for a big event. She asked Yan for help and arranged that trip to the flower market. That changed everything for Yan.
“I was up for a promotion at Compass, but my heart wasn’t in it, and that trip to the flower market cemented my resolve to explore a life of flowers instead.”
With a little trepidation but confidence in herself, Yan resigned. “We only have one life to live. If your dreams don't scare you, they may not be big enough.”
Yan immediately opened Bellevue Floral Co. in 2016, while still doing consulting work for restaurants and bakeries for the first 6 months. Thinking that Instagram was going to blow up, she wanted to develop a distinct brand.
“In a strange way, you, as the business owner become the brand.” She makes her posts relatable, sharing about herself, her dog, her garden. She shares a lot about living in Napa. “I’ve actually developed real friendships with some of my followers.”
Yan has very successfully grown her Instagram accounts. Bellevue now has 10,000 followers and Camino already has 3,900. “It’s important to tag other vendors and collaborate with them. We also give away a monthly gift basket and gift cards if customers tag Camino on social media.”
Yan says there are three elements to success on Instagram: “First, develop a distinct visual identity. Second, understand how to bring value to your community and third, be relatable.”
How well has she done? HBO Max contacted her after following her on Instagram for a while, and invited her to participate in “Full Bloom,” the first-ever televised floral competition. She was eliminated early on, but enjoyed the experience.
“The connections I made during filming were so meaningful. Many cast members plan to reunite for a workshop in Napa.”
Camino offers local floral deliveries and a la carte wedding services (bouquets, boutonnieres) and on- and off-site workshops. It is open Wednesday through Sunday, and plan to expand their hours to seven days-a-week soon.
Yan encourages anyone who is thinking about becoming an entrepreneur to go for it. “Your dreams are just your dreams if you don’t go for it.”
Find Yan on Instagram at @bellevuefloralco and @camino_goods.
