Camino: new Napa downtown retailer offers 'bespoke' florals, decor

“Workshops were upwards of $5,000, so I often resorted to scouring YouTube for basic tutorials. Ours will be accessible, hands-on and will inspire people to explore flowers as a medium of art.”

Yan said Camino has been in the back of her mind for years.

“I knew I wanted to open a brick-and-mortar store. I have a knack for finding unusual items,” she said, “And I love to share treasures I’ve found with others. Camino also came out of a need to service smaller orders and local deliveries. Since my other business, Bellevue Floral Co. focuses exclusively on weddings, I needed an avenue to offer the same style of floristry in a setting that was more accessible to anyone in the community.”

Yan has always followed her own path. Her parents encouraged and nurtured her artistic side. As a student at UC Santa Barbara, she was a communication/art major, but the curriculum wasn’t fulfilling.

A counselor introduced her to an entrepreneurial program under the college of engineering. She became one of the few females and art majors in the program, but it provided her with the education she was looking for.