Chris Canning may have stepped down as executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, but he hasn't gone far.
Aside from keeping his other job as mayor of the town, Canning has taken a job heading a new telecommunications company that will be based in Calistoga.
Canning’s new office is expected to be on the second floor of the now-vacant Carmel Gallery on Lincoln Avenue.
The new position started Oct. 29.
The company is to be called Illuminations Technology California, and the technology it uses exists in eight other countries, but is new to the U.S.
Canning said he is still getting up to date on the company’s technology, but one of the jobs’ draws was that it allowed him to stay in Calistoga.
“For me, the fact that there is a public benefit to it is really what made it attractive. The fact that I can stay in Calistoga made it even more attractive,” Canning said.
The company is owned by Jorge Hernandez, a former Calistoga resident, now in St. Helena, and originally from Guatemala. Hernandez prefers to remain quiet and discreet, but the family is very philanthropic, Canning said. They were also displaced by the 2017 wildfires.
The new executive director of the Calistoga chamber is Troy Campbell.
For the last eight years, Campbell ran Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, with 15 million visitors a year. He was also one of 74 applicants for the job.
“Troy should do very well and he’s well supported by a great team,” Canning said. “He has a great background and a good-spirited energy.”
Meanwhile, it’s a good time to leave, Canning says. The chamber’s financial situation has improved, as has the relationship with the city.
“They also have a great board of directors and a great staff,” he said.
“It’s a pretty special place. The enthusiasm for the town has rocketed, by people that live here, by people elsewhere in the valley, and by people who want to visit,” Canning said.
He also abides by “Mom’s first rule — leave the place better than you found it.”