Carneros Resort and Spa recently completed its renovation to all 94 cottages and suites. It also launched a luxury air travel package starting at $18,900.
The Carneros-area resort now boasts extensive interior and exterior upgrades to complement its modern farmhouse theme and premiere location in wine country, including redesigned interior bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms, upgraded outdoor terrace amenities, and new gas fire pits, according to a news release.
This multi-pronged renovation follows a complete spa renovation in July 2018.
“As a destination resort, Carneros Resort and Spa focuses on celebrating an elevated agrarian style that permeates throughout every element of our property and this renovation brings it full circle,” said Edward Costa, managing director of the resort.
“Whether you are seeking to disconnect, reconnect, or interact, the cottages, suites and homes provide a strong sense of belonging that complement the wine country resident experience. We’re thrilled to welcome guests to newly redesigned, luxury cottages and suites and look forward to this new phase for our resort.”
Starting rates for December began at $500 a night.
Carneros Resort and Spa also introduced a partnership with evoJets, an on-demand private aviation company that arranges transport to the non-commercial Napa County Airport from anywhere in the world.
Starting at $18,900, Carneros Resort and Spa offers the “Wine and Away” package inclusive of roundtrip private jet transport and an onboard Carneros Resort in-flight experience, accommodations in the resort’s expansive two and three-bedroom private homes, as well as indulgent spa and private in-home dining experiences.
The theme of individual cottages was inspired by nature and wine country living and Designed by Oakland-based firm Nina Chiappa Interiors, who also oversaw the Spa at Carneros renovation.
Ranging from 400 square feet of living space and up to 800 square feet of outdoor living space, the individual cottages feature a neutral color palette of pale cream with soft golds accented by green, light grey, blue and teal shades.
Cottage interiors include new furnishing in warm wood tones with a refined rustic finish, a botanical patterned fabric tapestry, and lighter grey toned wood grained flooring to accentuate the sun-washed, farm-chic property décor, said a news release from the resort.
New contemporary lighting made of blackened iron, a tree slice end table, and a rope ottoman all accentuate the farmhouse theme.
Floor to ceiling glass bi-fold doors have replaced French doors on one complete wall in a majority of cottages, opening onto a private deck creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living area that doubles the size of the indoor space.
All cottages and suites will have individual gas fire pits on outdoor terraces, with upgraded dining tables and chaise lounges, and landscaped plantings, uniting the high-level of sophisticated comfort available throughout the entirety of the space, said the resort.
Portable mini-projectors, as well as telescopes, are now available as add-on amenities for guests looking to enjoy backyard movies or stargazing from the privacy of their own cottage.
“Much of the design inspiration for the resort’s cottages and suites was carried over from the spa, where we incorporated natural materials, botanical motifs, and indoor and outdoor showers as an extension of the guest cottage experience,” said Nina Chiappa, designer of the project.
“Our goal with the design and décor was to inspire guests to clear their minds, and reset their souls, regardless of their location on property.”
New bathroom amenities include all white splashed tile throughout the shower, vanity sinks, and polished quartzite stone vanity tops and tub surround.
Additional upgrades include new dressers, queen-size sleeper sofas available in larger cottages, and large plush chairs for a residential cottage feel. Portable Bluetooth speakers, faster WiFi, and enlarged HDTVs complete the in-room technology upgrade, said the news release.
