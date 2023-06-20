Carneros Resort and Spa has added two pickleball courts to its lineup of “immersive on-property offerings that deliver an elevated and quintessential Napa Valley experience,” said a news release.

“Carneros Resort and Spa has decided to feature world-renowned champagne house Veuve Clicquot and has organized a new suite of experiential, culinary and retail programming.”

Pickleball is said to be an in-demand leisure activity with more than 36.5 million people participating in the game last year, said the release.

Reservations for pickleball are not required but can be made by contacting info@carnerosresort.com.