Catholic Charities offers emergency prep and free produce to locals

The goal is to reach more than 1 million Californians. “It’s a pretty exciting movement,” said Hammar.

As an incentive, anyone who participates in the training receives a $10 egift card, said Hammar. Each person who is trained will also receive a disaster ready guide (in seven languages) and a “go-bag” – a bag to store essential documents or other items in case of emergency.

She likes that she’s encouraging resiliency with those who take the class, instead of a “fend for yourself” attitude, said Hammar.

“I want to make sure people know where to start and what to do with this info and they have some basic tools to get started.”

Blanca Chavez and daughter Elizabeth Escalona , both of Calistoga, took the 1-hour Zoom class in June.

“It was a great initiative to prepare for the next disaster, said Chavez, via an interpreter.

“It was really helpful,” said Chavez. When evacuating during recent wildfires, in such a panic, Chavez said she’d race around the house grabbing “whatever we found on the way out,” compared to items she really needed such as documents, insurance cards, a radio, a flashlight, water. It’s hard to think in such a stressful situation, said Chavez.