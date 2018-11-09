Chase Bank will move into the former Citibank building at the corner of Adams Street and Railroad Avenue in St. Helena.
The St. Helena Planning Commission approved design review Tuesday allowing a complete remodeling of the building’s exterior and interior, including new siding, windows, roof, trash enclosure, bike lockers, landscaping, and two new ATM machines.
The exterior will be finished with asphalt shingle roofing, half-round shingle siding, tongue and groove siding, board and batten siding, a small stone veneer base, and aluminum-clad windows. New gabled ends will be added to the roof, but the existing building height of 23 feet, 6 inches will remain unchanged.
The removal of a 517-square-foot mezzanine will reduce the building’s square footage to 2,362 square feet.
After submitting initial plans that city staff considered “corporate architecture,” the bank completely redesigned their plans “to better reflect the context of the site and its surroundings,” planner Aaron Hecock wrote in a staff report. Commissioners praised the redesign as a substantial improvement on the previous plans.
The Citibank branch closed in January 2017.