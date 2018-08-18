After eight years as executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, Chris Canning is stepping down.
His last day of service to the Chamber will be Oct. 12.
“The Chamber is stable in management, staff, and financially. We have a team of professional, capable and dedicated staff and volunteers, all guided by an engaged and qualified board of directors. Taking these factors into consideration, the time is right for me to pursue other opportunities and to challenge myself with new endeavors in the interest of personal and career development,” Canning said in a letter to Chamber members and partners. “I will remain active, engaged and here to serve you until my departure.”
Canning said he will be starting a business that is new to the U.S., that includes an element of fire safety.
He will continue to reside in Calistoga, and details of the new endeavor will be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks, he said.
For the past eight years Canning has also served as mayor of Calistoga, and is currently running unopposed for a fourth term.
Canning also said he will be assisting the Chamber board in its search for his successor.
The board has established a search committee and has initiated the process for recruitment of a new executive director, the Chamber said.