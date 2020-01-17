Since 2006, Napa has been on a roller coaster ride to create a 21st century city hall and essential services.
The present 1952 building is undersized, inefficient, unsustainable and downright dangerous. The skyrocketing operating costs will continue while city employees are scattered around Downtown temporary facilities. Architects know: “There’s nothing more permanent than temporary.”
Let’s define city hall, or better yet, civic center. This is where citizens connect to enhance and improve the quality of life for all.
This is not an architectural monument but an epicenter for various civic and cultural activities that define the community. This is where a community becomes a city.
After exhausting multiple design versions, the, Napa City Council has focused on congregating the city hall, fire and police departments on one ”super block” — essentially the existing facilities block.
The present plan is attempting to jam 10 pounds of potatoes in a 5-pound bag. Is this the best approach or are there other options?
Three versions are currently proposed. Interestingly, each plan keeps the fire station essentially in the same First Street location but moves the police and city hall around on the same block like a shell game, creating maximum confusion without a serious discussion of options.
In the 2009 Consolidation City Report this same 2.97-acre super block concept was reviewed as: “Approach 1: Existing City Hall Site."
I summarize the issues:
1) Requires two expensive relocations;
2) Site too narrow for structured parking facing Second Street;
3) Assumes Bank of America Building to be folded into the equation.
An essential question is whether fire and police offices must be congregated in one location or can they be separated but in-close proximity within the community.
In today’s high-tech world, community facilities needn’t be immediately adjacent.
In the old days, police strolled the neighborhoods with respect and trust. Today a police station is an armed security “fortress.”
With secured and armored vehicle parking, it needs room and close proximity to major thoroughfares, such as Hwy 29 or even Jefferson Street.
In all the current proposals the fire station will be the first public building seen when approached from first street.
The city hall should be first and clearly discernible. We can do better finding a more convenient and accessible location for a fire department headquarters in central Napa.
As with all urban plans, parking is fundamental to the solution. Creating a “sea of asphalt” surface parking as proposed, without shade or trees, is a mistake. We have to embrace structured and podium parking to gain maximum efficiency with spiraling land and construction costs.
The future Napa city hall must be a center of civic activities but also a vision for its future, inviting to both citizens and visitors.
Employees should look forward to coming to work for more than a paycheck. There should be child-care, workout facilities, peaceful gardens and relaxation niches for breaks.
What is missing in the $4 million past spent fees is seriously engaging the existing local wealth of design professionals in what could make this the “Jewel in the Tierra” of Napa.
We only want to do this once in 100 years.