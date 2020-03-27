Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: COVID-19: a true test for architects and engineers

The global pandemic virus crisis has stunned the world and the economic markets.

Architects and engineers have transitioned from occasionally working remote to mandatory telework, postponing and canceling face-to-face meetings and site visits.

But remote working is nothing new to our profession.

For years, we have used drafters and consultants in far flung locations. Architects have often worked at home — often called “kitchen-table architects” — or on a laptop in the field.

We all know face-to-face interaction is essential, not just for social reasons but for true communications. There’s only so much you can accomplish with a Skype conference call.

This will be a true test of the architect and engineer community for resilience and sustainability with the essential need to better communicate efficiently an idea or image.

Unfortunately, architects and engineers are not always known for their communication skills. Essentially, all our work is about communicating ideas, and we use words and symbols in our drawings and product deliverables. But this will test the design professions ability to truly work remotely.