Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: COVID-19: a true test for architects and engineers

The global pandemic virus crisis has stunned the world and the economic markets.
Architects and engineers have transitioned from occasionally working remote to mandatory telework, postponing and canceling face-to-face meetings and site visits.
But remote working is nothing new to our profession.
For years, we have used drafters and consultants in far flung locations. Architects have often worked at home — often called “kitchen-table architects” — or on a laptop in the field.
We all know face-to-face interaction is essential, not just for social reasons but for true communications. There’s only so much you can accomplish with a Skype conference call.
This will be a true test of the architect and engineer community for resilience and sustainability with the essential need to better communicate efficiently an idea or image.
Unfortunately, architects and engineers are not always known for their communication skills. Essentially, all our work is about communicating ideas, and we use words and symbols in our drawings and product deliverables. But this will test the design professions ability to truly work remotely.
While generally face-to-face collaboration is necessary, not all meetings need to be. We can build client experiences remotely. There’s a lesson here that will remain and that is, decentralized design will be the future.
Decentralized working is nothing new, but it will accelerate incoming years. Not only will individual employees work remotely but whole companies will be distributed in suburbs and will shed the corporate demand for metropolitan office addresses.
Most cities allow individuals to have home occupations —a slice of one’s home for business or craft.
As an architect, I have a home occupation. As a matter fact, I have two: One for my architectural practice and one for my olive oil nonprofit. However, home occupations have tight limitations to avoid extra traffic, client visitations and additional employees.
One old concept which is picking up momentum is live/work. The classic example was “living over the store.”
More recently, the live/work model was a warehouse converted to an apartment with an art studio or craft shop.
Today, live/work is different: buildings are designed specifically to accommodate a living environment as well as an occupation. This is be perfect for professionals, consultants, brokers, realtors, and any specialist who works from home and doesn’t need a sign out front.
We are designing such a complex in Novato where 30% of each unit square footage must be for office/studio use. No signs, elevator accessible and ADA equipped. Of course, we won’t have welding or auto repair, but anyone that hates those long commutes or traffic will be welcomed.
Decentralize and remote working is here to stay. Only the industrialized rust – belt companies that must have a horde of employees assembling in factories will fill our freeways in the morning.
While virtual work will thrive, interaction among employees is vital to any industry. In this increasingly web-oriented environment, an office hub becomes an essential touchstone for both client and team building.
Besides communicating ideas and images, design professionals must maintain character, camaraderie, and community.
We must never lose sight of that.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
