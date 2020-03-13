Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Is your balcony safe?

This law is applied to all condominium homeowner’s association and apartment management companies across the state. In Napa, there are 81 Homeowners Associations.

A brief check with five HOA’s in Napa found no one knowledgeable about this requirement.

There are countless apartments in Napa, and no one umbrella organization.

The California Apartment Association, CAA, is the nation’s largest apartment owners and developers’ group. They provide education, customer service, and help in public affairs for rental homes, apartment owners and managers.

I have designed over 5,000 condominiums and apartments over the years, many with wood balconies.

I was commissioned to design the downstairs co-worker space at the deadly Berkeley Apartments and all the balconies had been removed. That is one solution but isn’t for everybody.

For all of us living in apartments, condominiums or single-family homes on a hillside or with simple raised deck of any sort, here are some recommendations:

1: If you rent in a 3 unit or more multifamily complex, the owner should provide you an inspection form before 2024.