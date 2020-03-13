Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Is your balcony safe?

In 2015, 13 college students stood on a balcony in Berkeley to capture the sunset. The balcony collapsed and seven died while six were seriously injured.
After an in-depth investigation, the conclusion was that the severely deteriorated wood structure had failed.
As all architects know, it’s not just wood but the combination of water, fungi and lack of ventilation that was trapped and decayed the supports.
Governor Brown signed SB 721 Balcony Inspection Bill in 2018 requiring all multi-family apartments and condominiums, three units or more, with balconies, decks, stairs, walkways and other raised surfaces over six feet above grade to be investigated and certified by a licensed professional or qualified general contractor once every nine years.
Prior to the passing of this law, the state issued an emergency building code supplement increasing the design load for new construction and increasing the ventilation requirements for soffits in new construction.
In addition, special inspections are required for any form of deck waterproofing.
Traditionally balconies and decks were not treated as important structurally, often using low strength values. The reality is, people gather on decks for parties, games or to capture a view far more than any single spot in a household.
This law is applied to all condominium homeowner’s association and apartment management companies across the state. In Napa, there are 81 Homeowners Associations.
A brief check with five HOA’s in Napa found no one knowledgeable about this requirement.
There are countless apartments in Napa, and no one umbrella organization.
The California Apartment Association, CAA, is the nation’s largest apartment owners and developers’ group. They provide education, customer service, and help in public affairs for rental homes, apartment owners and managers.
I have designed over 5,000 condominiums and apartments over the years, many with wood balconies.
I was commissioned to design the downstairs co-worker space at the deadly Berkeley Apartments and all the balconies had been removed. That is one solution but isn’t for everybody.
For all of us living in apartments, condominiums or single-family homes on a hillside or with simple raised deck of any sort, here are some recommendations:
1: If you rent in a 3 unit or more multifamily complex, the owner should provide you an inspection form before 2024.
2: If a home has an elevated exterior walk surface constructive of wood, even a few feet off the ground, it should be inspected.
3: If there is a waterproofed walking surface, look for cracks or water-penetration at joints or building connections. Look underneath and if it’s enclosed, try to remove or cut a hole to see inside.
4: While investigating, check to see if the deck is properly supported and connected to concrete blocks.
You don’t need a design professional to look for potential failure, structural movement or visible dry rot.
However, you need to make sure your HOA board, management company or landlord is aware of the law and has an investigation and remediation plan.
It’s more than the law: it could be your life.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.