Boomers born between 1945 and 1965 were on the frontline of today’s climate change movement 50 years ago.
Environmental pollution discussion was considered the lunatic fringe.
The 1960s saw smog, traffic congestion and ocean decay buried next to obituaries in the news until the nation was caught off-guard by the 1973 oil embargo.
Our thirst for oil was a wake-up call of a bigger problem: public ignorance and apathy about the shifting environment. Today, we call it climate change.
At the same time sulfur dioxide atmospheric emissions were accelerating rapidly and creating such serious concerns that U.S. and many countries enacted strict sulfur dioxide limits.
While aerosol concentrations were expected to quadruple, they have significantly declined.
While climate change moved to the front page, predictions were the Earth was cooling down, not heating up. Media articles were suggesting another Ice Age.
But this fallacy was not supported by science.
Between 1965 and 1979 systematic research was clear that global warming was on the rise due to human carbon addiction. Unfortunately, the foolish falsehood is still perpetuated in many carbon addicted circles.
As a 1965 Cal Poly architecture sophomore, energy conservation was important but not universally practiced. We all knew something was wrong and thought it was oil guzzling alone.
Many of us tried to move off the grid or embrace primitive water heating solar systems. Passive energy, around for thousands of years, included heavy thick insulation, proper solar orientations, energy saving windows, and lots of sweaters, was all we could expect.
You have free articles remaining.
Flash forward to 2020. Construction is slowly but steadily kicking its carbon habit to minimize its share of climate change.
Collectively, new construction has made great strides towards eliminating C02 emissions from new buildings while reducing energy use. That’s the first step.
The next is to shift to renewable energy use throughout the building process and eliminate CO2 emissions from building materials known as “embedded carbon.”
By minimizing CO2 during extraction, manufacturing, transportation of building materials for construction of buildings and infrastructure we can reduce our carbon footprint even more.
Studies suggest buildings could be responsible for up to 40% of the global CO2 emissions.
I’m not advocating tearing down older structures, but we can repurpose their future uses. Building operations account for 28% of CO2 omissions. By working on reducing carbon operations, we can all gain enormously.
Today construction needs to look at every step of the construction process. There is a misconception that concrete and steel are high energy conserving materials when they are the worst, responsible for over half of the construction industries CO2 emissions.
The real challenge is the worldwide building stock is projected to double by 2060. This will be a huge challenge to reduce CO2 reliance in construction and design.
Most Boomers thought they were environmentalists, reducing fossil fuel with small cars and solar hot water systems. But they never thought replacing fossil fuel would be possible.
Now alternate green fuels and near net zero energy use is within grasp. If CO2 emissions are reduced m by 65% in the next 10 years, it’s possible to reach zero emissions by 2040.
Most Boomers will probably be gone by then, but their legacy will remain.