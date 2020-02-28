Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: What makes good architectural design?

A recent San Francisco flap has bristled the architectural industry. Modern architecture enemies have lobbied President Trump to ban all new federal buildings that don’t look the classic Beaux-Arts style.
The most hated is the San Francisco Federal Building, the controversial 18-story structure of punctuated steel screens and tilted surfaces. The building, design by Thom Mayne, Morphosis Architects, challenges senses and questions one’s aesthetic assumptions. The building has flaws but nonetheless provides fresh architectural vision.
The official executive order is called “Making Federal Buildings Great Again.”
This hearkens back to Hitler’s reversal of the post WWI German modern arts and architecture movement. Hitler insisted classical renaissance architecture would lead Germany’s 1,000-year Reich, eradicating anything contemporary.
This real question is how architecture should be judged.
Local design review committees, even with the brightest community’s designers, can dumb-down a building to emasculate it of character and boldness. Unfortunately, it’s difficult for cities to encourage good architecture. But sometimes the best prevails, against all odds.
When the Transamerica Building design was first unveiled in 1972, architects and the public signed countless petitions against it.
Their complaint? It’s ugly, stands out too much and didn’t fit with the neighborhood.
The same occurred when Gustav Eiffel proposed a bizarre looking tower in Paris. Both have since become iconic images of their respective cities. Good design requires bold statements and a lot of nerve.
However, there hasn’t been many new buildings in San Francisco worthy of a debate lately. San Francisco design proposals are so beat up by local vigilante designers and city staff that they no longer reflect uniqueness or challenging ideas.
Does money make good design?
Here are the most expensive recently built SF structures with their values, and one critic’s comments:
• The Apple “Park”- $3.55 billion. World’s biggest donut is called a park, but public are not allowed.
• The Salesforce Tower- $1.69 billion. Tall and lacking character. A Coit Tower knock off.
• Transbay Transit Center- $2.3 billion. World’s most expensive bus station strives for uniqueness and the garden is spectacular.
• Westfield Valley Fair Mall-$1.14 billion. Really? Bricks and mortar?
• Chase Stadium- $994 million. A big round hatbox and boring.
• The Exchange- $789 million. Great and a real step forward for the Mission district.
Most of San Francisco architectural proposals have been predictably designed to avoid challenging neighborhood NIMBYs and design review boards.
Is Napa going the same way?
The county wineries are pushing the edge of design, throwing money at their wineries and tasting rooms to attract tourist. Disneyesque marketing demands convention, not artistry.
The Planning Commission walks a delicate line here but bows to ordinariness.
Napa city’s stringent design review processes and their Planning Commission has taken a decidedly ambitious redirection towards a more contemporary look.
But, is it working? The municipal regulations are archaic and designed to encourage mediocrity.
The Soscol corridor, also known as Auto Row, has produced some interesting new buildings. Unfortunately, saddled with ambiguous requirements and pushy clients, the overall design is chaotic and messy.
Ironically, the most unique building on Soscol is the 1950s auto dealer, Hanlees.
Downtown, the new hotels are setting a rigorous modern design standard.
The very contemporary Archer is still a box of rooms. People love or hate the interior atrium, and that’s good. What makes architecture essential is controversy. Ya’ love it or hate it.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.