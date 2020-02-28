Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: What makes good architectural design?

A recent San Francisco flap has bristled the architectural industry. Modern architecture enemies have lobbied President Trump to ban all new federal buildings that don’t look the classic Beaux-Arts style.

The most hated is the San Francisco Federal Building, the controversial 18-story structure of punctuated steel screens and tilted surfaces. The building, design by Thom Mayne, Morphosis Architects, challenges senses and questions one’s aesthetic assumptions. The building has flaws but nonetheless provides fresh architectural vision.

The official executive order is called “Making Federal Buildings Great Again.”

This hearkens back to Hitler’s reversal of the post WWI German modern arts and architecture movement. Hitler insisted classical renaissance architecture would lead Germany’s 1,000-year Reich, eradicating anything contemporary.

This real question is how architecture should be judged.

Local design review committees, even with the brightest community’s designers, can dumb-down a building to emasculate it of character and boldness. Unfortunately, it’s difficult for cities to encourage good architecture. But sometimes the best prevails, against all odds.