As energy costs skyrocket and power suppliers’ rates increase to cover sloppy equipment maintenance, more of us are looking at alternate energy sources.
The goal is to minimize our energy and carbon footprint as much as possible. We can’t eliminate all our energy uses, but we can be more self-sufficient and reduce dependence on outside supply. Sustainable Energy Practices, or SEP, offers a lot of different alternatives.
The term SEP is sometimes used interchangeably with the term “renewable energy.”
It is an important component of reducing fossil fuel reliance while keeping energy generation and conservation close to-home. There are a multitude of programs out there that can be confusing and contradictory.
Here are a few programs de-mystified:
LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most comprehensive program requiring certification from beginning through the lifetime of the structure. That’s, like, forever.
High grades are given for superior recycling, super-tight construction, energy conservation, solar use, etc.
LEED is more suitable to commercial structures, although individual residences are LEED approved through special repurposing or unique construction. LEED certification is by Green Building Certification Institute. Info: gbci.org/
Net-Zero Energy, or NZE, is when a structure theoretically produces as much or more energy from renewable resources than it uses. This is as close to living off the grid as possible.
However, it requires gathering energy during the day via solar or wind and selling it back to the grid. The only other way an NZE structure can work is having substantial battery backup for nighttime, evenings and mornings when households need energy the most.
Net-Zero Energy is really geared towards daytime energy-starved commercial buildings or multifamily projects that can store energy in massive batteries. Info: energy.gov/eere/buildings/zero-energy-buildings
Passive or Near Net Zero Energy, or NNZE, is most applicable to residential homes where efficient energy use and building envelope design are the most important ingredients.
Here the goal is to reduce heating and cooling requirements far below normal thresholds. Yes, renewable energy resources such as solar are essential, but passive design requires heavy insulation, minimal air infiltration, super-efficient heating and cooling, passive solar control such as large overhangs and proper solar orientation. Minimizing energy from outside sources is the cornerstone. Info: curbed.com/2016/9/6/12583346/passive-house-construction-guide
The real future of all energy production is creating efficient and economic energy storage.
How we collect and store energy from the sun or wind during the day for later use after the sun sets is the challenge for creative minds. Solving energy storage is the real Holy Grail.
While Tesla rechargeable batteries are well known, the production sucks up a lot of energy.
The next generation is Redox flow batteries, essentially fuel cells, that replace old-fashioned batteries by exchanging electrolytes and storing a ton of energy.
Other promising programs include Fly Wheel Energy Storage, as old as the potter’s wheel, using high speed spinning routers that store and release energy.
Compressed Air Energy Storage is similar to hydro-plants where ambient air is compressed, stored, heated and released in a turbine generator. Sounds bizarre, but intriguing. The horizon here is endless.
Are we prepared to live totally Net-Zero Energy or LEED?
Probably not yet, but I do believe Passive or Near Net-Zero will be the industry standards for our immediate future. Stay tuned.