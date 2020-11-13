Chris Craiker: The Architex Angle: How garages could rescue our elections

Local voting stations, like the local post office, are disappearing across the nation. But they provide much-needed connections with the neighborhood. You just can’t be so divided when you meet and talk directly to people, regardless of their party affiliations.

Each polling station has to be certified, have specialized voting booths, and have qualified managers. No drinking and no partisan signs within 100 feet. The days of seniors and boomers solely manning the polling stations are probably behind us, and hopefully, a new generation of young diversified citizens can pick up the torch to carry-on.

Setting-up starts on Halloween and one must find remote car parking spaces. Of course, disposing of all the garage junk one collects might be the biggest challenge. Perhaps it’s a good excuse to clean out the garage. San Francisco issues parking passes for specific tasks such as parking for pollsters.

When I was young, my parents worked at the local election station, which to me seemed like it happened monthly. They were setting up at 4 a.m. My best memories were enjoying the leftover cookies, cakes and pies contributed by the neighbors. My folks were always well treated, not like today's threats and name-calling. And the neighborhood gossip flowed.