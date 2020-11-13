Chris Craiker: The Architex Angle: How garages could rescue our elections

This is not about politics, but about the process of gathering votes. In the 2020 national election, as a pandemic plagued the nation, each citizen had to make a hard choice about casting one’s ballot in the mail or appearing in person at a polling place. Votes were coming in from anywhere Americans call home: military based overseas, ex-pats, and even a posting from the Space Station. Not sure how that was mailed.
While the state of California has been expanding vote by mail options allowing consolidation of voting centers, Napa has reduced its countywide voting stations to nine with 11 drop boxes. With approximately 85,539 registered voters, 56,630 voted in this election for a 66% turnout. It should be better.
Local polling places have disappeared. In California, only San Francisco has neighborhood voting stations. With 588 garage polling places, the turnout was higher than normal and among the highest in the country at 85.1%
Napa could learn from this experience.
The easy simplified process of vote-by-mail, drop-off boxes, early voting, etc, cannot replace visiting your local voting stations where you meet and greet neighbors and perhaps share a much-needed smile — even with a mask. While social distancing makes it especially challenging, local voting stations can increase citizen participation across the board.
Local voting stations, like the local post office, are disappearing across the nation. But they provide much-needed connections with the neighborhood. You just can’t be so divided when you meet and talk directly to people, regardless of their party affiliations.
Each polling station has to be certified, have specialized voting booths, and have qualified managers. No drinking and no partisan signs within 100 feet. The days of seniors and boomers solely manning the polling stations are probably behind us, and hopefully, a new generation of young diversified citizens can pick up the torch to carry-on.
Setting-up starts on Halloween and one must find remote car parking spaces. Of course, disposing of all the garage junk one collects might be the biggest challenge. Perhaps it’s a good excuse to clean out the garage. San Francisco issues parking passes for specific tasks such as parking for pollsters.
When I was young, my parents worked at the local election station, which to me seemed like it happened monthly. They were setting up at 4 a.m. My best memories were enjoying the leftover cookies, cakes and pies contributed by the neighbors. My folks were always well treated, not like today's threats and name-calling. And the neighborhood gossip flowed.
Electronic voting is undoubtedly the future but the neighborhood polling places should be an essential ingredient of that transition. Electronic vote meddling is still possible but the key will be instant electronic ballots securely sent from the local polling station to the county central office. Starting well before the final election day deadline.
Get ready for 2022 elections. They should be interesting.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
