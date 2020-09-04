Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: A giant Ferris wheel for Napa?

Hundreds of valley visitors pay dearly for a hot air balloon ride. Rising at the crack of dawn to float above the valley floor in the cool morning air.

This is a three- or four-hour commitment and there is no substitution for the adrenaline thrill. For late risers, families and acrophobics an alternative way to see the Valley from above might be just the ticket.

A 15-story 15-minute ride in a swaying gondola with the view all the way to the Bay would be sensational.

I talked to Todd Snider at SkyStar about installing such a facility in Downtown Napa. The required space is about 100’ by 100’, and does not need permanent foundations, other than three trucks as dead weight for the 300-ton assembly.

The gondolas are safe, sanitary, easily cleaned from ride-to-ride with bipolar ionization or UV light disinfection, and enhanced air filtration.

In 2012, I was one of the founders of Napa Ice Inc. with Pete Mott, for the seasonal ice rink in downtown Napa at Second and Coombs streets. The mission was bringing locals and visitors to the downtown during the "dead" winter months.

Technology and social media will be big in the design of future wheels.