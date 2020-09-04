Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: A giant Ferris wheel for Napa?

Last week we discussed the future of amusement parks. One park landmark centerpiece is a Ferris wheel. Historically, “pleasure wheels” first appeared in 17 century Bulgaria to view distant hills.
George Ferris’ wheel, built in 1893 for the World’s Columbian Exposition, Chicago, was intended to rival the 1887 Paris Eiffel Tower Exposition. At 264’, the rides were thrilling and the views magnificent. While his invention was not the first “wheel”, his name stuck.
Ferris wheels are large rotating structures around a central axis. Seats or gondolas spin freely attached to the outer rim and always sway for excitement.
The wheel spins with the help of powerful gears and hydraulic motors, while gravity reverses pull on the wheel. An emergency generator and a back-up braking system are always required.
Today, there are hundreds of Ferris wheels all around the World. The tallest is the 557’ Las Vegas High Roller.
San Francisco had planned a 150th Golden Gate Park Anniversary to install a 150’ wheel but the pandemic shattered that celebration. It would have featured 36 fully enclosed six-person gondolas. SkyStar, the wheel owner and operator, is considering moving to another location.
Why not Napa? Is there a need and a market?
Hundreds of valley visitors pay dearly for a hot air balloon ride. Rising at the crack of dawn to float above the valley floor in the cool morning air.
This is a three- or four-hour commitment and there is no substitution for the adrenaline thrill. For late risers, families and acrophobics an alternative way to see the Valley from above might be just the ticket.
A 15-story 15-minute ride in a swaying gondola with the view all the way to the Bay would be sensational.
I talked to Todd Snider at SkyStar about installing such a facility in Downtown Napa. The required space is about 100’ by 100’, and does not need permanent foundations, other than three trucks as dead weight for the 300-ton assembly.
The gondolas are safe, sanitary, easily cleaned from ride-to-ride with bipolar ionization or UV light disinfection, and enhanced air filtration.
In 2012, I was one of the founders of Napa Ice Inc. with Pete Mott, for the seasonal ice rink in downtown Napa at Second and Coombs streets. The mission was bringing locals and visitors to the downtown during the "dead" winter months.
Technology and social media will be big in the design of future wheels.
They will have augmented reality on the gondola’s windows, and transparent touch screens will provide information on the structure, facts about Napa Valley, and provide local merchandising and winery marketing.
With views at 15 stories all the way to the Bay and San Francisco, why not think big?
The nighttime experience and vision might be just what our struggling city needs.
Watch now: take a look inside Napa’s historic Horrell House
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.