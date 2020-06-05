Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Are bookless libraries in our future?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In today’s world of instantaneous information, what relevancy do brick and mortar libraries have in our lives?

From ancient times, libraries have been an essential ingredient of all civilizations. While it’s easy to think of them as depositories of old books, nothing could be further from the truth. How they evolve in the 21st-century will be the challenge.

At the same time, there is pressure on libraries to become paperless, all electronic. Already libraries are exploding with computer stations. Architects are taking classes in Virtual Library Design 101: libraries without books.

Is this possible or even practical?

The world of information exchange is more than the internet and books. Information gathering and exchanging is a public project where subjects come and grow. As our community population changes, so should our libraries.

Almost half of today’s users are of Hispanic dissent and 65% of us say closing our local library would hurt the community. Preparing buildings for the information access revolution is an architect’s challenge.