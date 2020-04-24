Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Construction and safety during a pandemic

The American Institute of Architects, AIA, has developed national guidelines for construction continuity and I have added a few suggestions:

Steps to make construction sites safe

Post large signs at all entries to maintain safe practices, including reasonable social distancing, wearing of masks, gloves, safety goggles and correct workplace clothing. With advancing warm weather that will be difficult but athletic breathable clothing is excellent. Get your suntan on the weekend.

A safety and protocol plan in multiple languages should be posted on the job site. Have every employee read and initial. No exceptions.

No persons should feel pressured to work in an unsafe or questionable environment.

It is recommended that public transportation and carpooling be avoided. As much as we disdain individual driving, for the short term this is best.

Lengthen the workday to allow more time and space between services. As days get longer, schedule low impact, noiseless work at 5 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays should be considered. Check with local municipal requirements.