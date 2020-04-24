Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Construction and safety during a pandemic

The current national lock-down has loose guidelines, but California has among the strictest. The executive order (N-33-20 State of Emergency) has prioritized performance services. This week Napa loosened restrictions on construction activities and we must look at how it will emerge.
Construction workers in management, operation, inspection, or maintenance of projects including housing are considered essential and may continue following standard social distancing, wearing face masks and following cleaning protocols. Critical or strategic infrastructure workers including architects and most engineers are also exempt.
Self-isolation could last into June or longer. Be assured, Governor Newsom has no intention of opening any sooner than necessary. As of this writing, California has the ninth highest mortality rate, according to a report from Satista.com.
The list of “essential service providers” could undoubtedly fit everybody in a category, but the reality is, we must take extra precautions to minimize virus transmission.
The American Institute of Architects, AIA, has developed national guidelines for construction continuity and I have added a few suggestions:
Steps to make construction sites safe
Post large signs at all entries to maintain safe practices, including reasonable social distancing, wearing of masks, gloves, safety goggles and correct workplace clothing. With advancing warm weather that will be difficult but athletic breathable clothing is excellent. Get your suntan on the weekend.
A safety and protocol plan in multiple languages should be posted on the job site. Have every employee read and initial. No exceptions.
No persons should feel pressured to work in an unsafe or questionable environment.
It is recommended that public transportation and carpooling be avoided. As much as we disdain individual driving, for the short term this is best.
Lengthen the workday to allow more time and space between services. As days get longer, schedule low impact, noiseless work at 5 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays should be considered. Check with local municipal requirements.
For inspections and site observations, professionals will rely more on video and remote camera work. Project managers will stream daily videos and photos for reports.
Video conferencing is the default now. Contractors are using platforms such as Procore, Prologue and even Zoom, Skype and FaceTime. (Don’t you wish you bought stock in Zoom?)
Daily news checks will assess changing regulations to avoid violation. Limit the number of people on a site and maintain the 6-foot separation. If the elevator must carry only two people at a time, make separate trips.
Minimize product and service drop-offs and spread them out over the day. Taking ten minutes to wipe down deliveries is worth it.
These are general recommendations, not legal or professional advice. With rapidly changing standards, check with the local governmental agency for current regulations.
Happy Earth Day
The 50th anniversary came and went with little fanfare, but could there be a bright spot in this pandemic? With low oil demand, prices plummeted and the skies were clearer, brighter, and maybe, just maybe, the ice caps stopped melting. Is this a premonition of reversing global warming?
Just sayin’…
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
