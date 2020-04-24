Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Construction and safety during a pandemic
Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Construction and safety during a pandemic

The current national lock-down has loose guidelines, but California has among the strictest. The executive order (N-33-20 State of Emergency) has prioritized performance services. This week Napa loosened restrictions on construction activities and we must look at how it will emerge.

Construction workers in management, operation, inspection, or maintenance of projects including housing are considered essential and may continue following standard social distancing, wearing face masks and following cleaning protocols. Critical or strategic infrastructure workers including architects and most engineers are also exempt.

Self-isolation could last into June or longer. Be assured, Governor Newsom has no intention of opening any sooner than necessary. As of this writing, California has the ninth highest mortality rate, according to a report from Satista.com.

The list of “essential service providers” could undoubtedly fit everybody in a category, but the reality is, we must take extra precautions to minimize virus transmission.

The American Institute of Architects, AIA, has developed national guidelines for construction continuity and I have added a few suggestions:

Steps to make construction sites safe

Post large signs at all entries to maintain safe practices, including reasonable social distancing, wearing of masks, gloves, safety goggles and correct workplace clothing. With advancing warm weather that will be difficult but athletic breathable clothing is excellent. Get your suntan on the weekend.

A safety and protocol plan in multiple languages should be posted on the job site. Have every employee read and initial. No exceptions.

No persons should feel pressured to work in an unsafe or questionable environment.

It is recommended that public transportation and carpooling be avoided. As much as we disdain individual driving, for the short term this is best.

Lengthen the workday to allow more time and space between services. As days get longer, schedule low impact, noiseless work at 5 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays should be considered. Check with local municipal requirements.

For inspections and site observations, professionals will rely more on video and remote camera work. Project managers will stream daily videos and photos for reports.

Video conferencing is the default now. Contractors are using platforms such as Procore, Prologue and even Zoom, Skype and FaceTime. (Don’t you wish you bought stock in Zoom?)

Daily news checks will assess changing regulations to avoid violation. Limit the number of people on a site and maintain the 6-foot separation. If the elevator must carry only two people at a time, make separate trips.

Minimize product and service drop-offs and spread them out over the day. Taking ten minutes to wipe down deliveries is worth it.

These are general recommendations, not legal or professional advice. With rapidly changing standards, check with the local governmental agency for current regulations.

Happy Earth Day

The 50th anniversary came and went with little fanfare, but could there be a bright spot in this pandemic? With low oil demand, prices plummeted and the skies were clearer, brighter, and maybe, just maybe, the ice caps stopped melting. Is this a premonition of reversing global warming?

Just sayin’…

Chris Craiker

Chris Craiker

 Jennifer Huffman

Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.

