Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Could RVs help solve our housing crisis?

During the Glass Fire where an estimated 67,484 acres and 1,555 homes and structures have so far been destroyed, many victims took to recreational vehicles for shelter.

RVs got scooped up, recycled and are sheltering countless families and individuals. Perhaps RVs can help us with our housing and homeless challenge.

Dockweiler State Beach, a popular RV camping destination in Los Angeles, has become a home to COVID-19 quarantined, high-risk families and the homeless, all in need.

While anticipated to be a temporary shelter, the state has been using RVs to solve serious social problems created by the homeless crisis and COVID-19.

Early into this pandemic, LA County was a major epicenter of COVID-19 victims. LA’s 13 homeless shelters were 95% full by April. They built an additional 13 shelters in response to the rapid pandemic spread and RVs were a major player.

RVs, trailers, campers and motor homes are a true American invention, a product of our love for the open road.

Their origins trace to an era between 1910 and 1930, when Americans’ were urged to “rough it” and escape the onslaught of modern conveniences in a motorized box’