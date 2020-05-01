Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: COVID-19 and breaking our carbon dependency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was overshadowed by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

What might have been missed were clearer skies, bluer seas and returning wild animals in our parks and forests.

For the first time in years, NASA space photos recorded less pollution in highly populated and industrial areas around the world. Satellite data shows a 30% drop in air pollutions in parts of the U.S. in March.

Once current shelter-in-place winds down, we will probably return to the pre-2020 pollution. On the other hand, this could be the time to see more action in reducing global warming and pollution.

While power plants, automobiles and trucks are the big emitters, building construction and maintenance are still monster worldwide pollution contributors.

It is estimated that up to 39% of our global CO2 emissions come from building construction and operations.

We can all work on reducing building operations but reducing building material CO2 contributions will be difficult as our building appetite increases to house our exploding population.