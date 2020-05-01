Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: COVID-19 and breaking our carbon dependency

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was overshadowed by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
What might have been missed were clearer skies, bluer seas and returning wild animals in our parks and forests.
For the first time in years, NASA space photos recorded less pollution in highly populated and industrial areas around the world. Satellite data shows a 30% drop in air pollutions in parts of the U.S. in March.
Once current shelter-in-place winds down, we will probably return to the pre-2020 pollution. On the other hand, this could be the time to see more action in reducing global warming and pollution.
While power plants, automobiles and trucks are the big emitters, building construction and maintenance are still monster worldwide pollution contributors.
It is estimated that up to 39% of our global CO2 emissions come from building construction and operations.
We can all work on reducing building operations but reducing building material CO2 contributions will be difficult as our building appetite increases to house our exploding population.
Today 2.7 billion people live in urban areas and in 40 years half of the 10 billion will live in cities.
That is almost a whopping 50% increase in urban populations and subsequent structures. There is a lot of work for architects and engineers, but will we be carbon smart?
What is seldom considered but every bit as important is embodied carbon or EC.
Architects and building managers typically look at reducing carbon by increasing energy efficiency and using renewable energy.
However, greenhouse gases are omitted making the products, transporting them and constructing our buildings. Thus, EC. The manufacturing of these materials adds up to 11% of the total global greenhouse omissions.
Reducing our embedded carbon footprint means recycling not only crushed concrete and steel in demolition projects but re-purposed existing buildings as best possible.
Most contractors will tell you it is more simple and cheap to start from scratch, but that isn’t always best for our environment.
Whenever possible, timber should be substituted for steel and concrete structures. New forms of lumber laminations can be used to make eight-story buildings with nominal steel connectors, not major structures.
If we are increasing our lumber use in construction, will we be denuding our forests faster?
We all know that wood is our most renewable construction product and planting more trees will also reduce CO2 emissions. Sounds like a win/win to me.
Architects are initiating reductions in EC through the Carbon Action Network for example. National companies such as Armstrong and CertainTeed are restructuring their production to reduce CO2.
The total EC of building products is being scrutinized for reduction all the way from quarry to your house.
When we make a purchase, we can ask questions.
Did it travel halfway around the world to get here? Is it wrapped in gobs of plastic? Is it recyclable and sustainable?
We all read food labels: why not building product labels?
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
