Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: COVID-19 and the future of hospitals and healthcare

A study by Intel Corp of providers projected that worldwide healthcare will focus on personalization and technology.

A total of 57% of those surveyed considered traditional hospitals will be obsolete in the future and 91% expect AI to be widespread.

Interestingly, the study also found 72% were receptive to video conferencing for non-urgent care.

Let’s start with the waiting room, the first point of entry.

Sitting in a room full of sick people is needless. Upon entry, there should be a body scan at the touch-free automatic doors for infectious temperatures.

Waiting rooms with alcoves and private areas for social distancing and conferencing should be standard throughout the hospital.

The front office must change.

With immediate electronic messaging, updates and instantaneous record retrieval, a completed patient portal is available for the clinician.