Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Escaping the pandemic by living off the grid

Generally, this means replacing energy supply with renewable alternatives. Providing energy can be a high-tech combination of photovoltaic panels, geothermal energy and/or wind turbines.

Efficient energy storage is essential. A 3kW solar panel system can produce sufficient energy for a small family. Their cost may vary and battery storage costs are dropping.

Alternative wind turbines could produce up to 5kW of energy but is unpredictable and dependent upon location. For sure, one will need a gas generator as back up.

Commercial structures strive for NZE, Net Zero Energy use. Here a building collects daily renewable energy and gives back its excess to the electric grid for a net zero energy consumption.

This may work for commercial structures during the day when closed at night but isn’t practical for residential which is generally morning and evening occupied when little or no renewable energy is available.

Residential uses will be dependent upon battery storage, which is both expensive and requires a significant amount of energy to produce. Near Net Zero (NNZE) is probably the best compromise.

We can adapt. Yesterday we purchased our mass-produced sourdough bread but now we all love our homemade rustic loaves.