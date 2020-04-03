Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: How COVID-19 will change public spaces and the 'built' environment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sheltering at home will be ingrained in us for years to come and could be the world’s future reality.

The fact that one tiny virus from a remote region of China could spread so rapidly, bringing the world to its knees, is beyond belief but real.

Architects have been watching the environment adapt to not only how we work but how we interact with public spaces.

Our reactions to disasters for centuries have been to rethink our buildings.

After 9/11, buildings had to be secured on the outside with heavy armor and street barricades at all entrances. Avoiding public spaces has become common. Airports, museums, sporting arenas, require prison-like security entrances, guard stations and surveillance cameras at every point.

In the workplace, the 60s and 70s open office environment is no longer relevant. Privacy, noise abatement, concentration and productivity increase when office spaces are privatized.

While not a return to “Mad Men” private offices, some combination of private cubicles and shared gathering spaces will become the future model office layouts.