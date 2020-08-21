Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: How higher education could survive this pandemic

As summer ends and fall school enrollment looms, the question remains of how higher education will endure.
For years, remote learning has slowly eaten away at brick and mortar establishments but the pandemic has accelerated the change. We need to deal with this as more than just a passing calamity, but as potentially the future of higher education.
Online university education is nothing new. Schools such as UMass, University of Florida and even Penn State have offered diplomas for over 30 years.
An estimated 33% of college students have taken at least one online course. After all, the internet creation was a collaboration of multiple universities and the Defense Department.
How does business treat online-earned degrees?
A survey of executives by CareerBuilder.com showed that 83% said online degrees are as credible as a traditional campus-based program.
Today’s challenge to brick and mortar schools is bigger than ever. Trust in America as the world’s pinnacle choice of higher education is stumbling. The cost of a diploma at American private schools keeps climbing.
Enrollment across the nation is expected to drop at least 10% and the loss of international students who can pay handsomely, but can’t travel here, has cut major funding resources.
The big question is, why pay for something you can get online?
For our colleges and universities, the challenge will be adjusting existing spaces both for social distancing and competing with online education.
Here’s an architect’s thoughts:
• Today’s colleges are designed to overwhelm the individual and students feel lost in a crowd. This can be less conducive to interaction and collaboration.
• There’s a need for individualizing and breaking down both class sizes and teaching modes.
• Monster expansion projects should be shelved for now. Facilities should look to building inward, not up or out. Renovating and repurposing should balance the need for public areas and intimacy.
• Take advantage of outdoor classrooms.
• Improve ventilation. (This is a column by itself)
• Include more natural light to improve the learning experience.
As a young architect, I’ve always believed that more classroom natural light made for better education.
However, I was recently in an elementary school where the shades were pulled down with very low lighting so students can work on their laptops, a big mistake.
The more windows, skylights and clerestories, the better the learning experience.
One of the most important necessities is to ramp up technology for enhanced distance education, including more than improved Wi-Fi and high-speed connections. This means becoming broadcast centers for education.
Here are a few considerations to meet the new challenges:
• Consider mobile and portable video equipment for preparing unique presentations. Think “docu-drama."
• Prepare a film/video studio with green screens.
• Provide editing rooms for students and instructors to make videos and multimedia inserts to augment course presentations.
• Outfit classrooms with hybrid video conferencing capabilities for virtual and personal instruction.
• And, don’t forget: high-quality audio.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
