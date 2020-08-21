Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: How higher education could survive this pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As summer ends and fall school enrollment looms, the question remains of how higher education will endure.

For years, remote learning has slowly eaten away at brick and mortar establishments but the pandemic has accelerated the change. We need to deal with this as more than just a passing calamity, but as potentially the future of higher education.

Online university education is nothing new. Schools such as UMass, University of Florida and even Penn State have offered diplomas for over 30 years.

An estimated 33% of college students have taken at least one online course. After all, the internet creation was a collaboration of multiple universities and the Defense Department.

How does business treat online-earned degrees?

A survey of executives by CareerBuilder.com showed that 83% said online degrees are as credible as a traditional campus-based program.

Today’s challenge to brick and mortar schools is bigger than ever. Trust in America as the world’s pinnacle choice of higher education is stumbling. The cost of a diploma at American private schools keeps climbing.