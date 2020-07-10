Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: How restaurants might survive Covid-19

The restrictions are tough but not impossible. They require cooperation between staff and customers to maintain social protocols, limited seating, constant hand washing and masks at all times, except when eating of course.

Other considerations include maintaining parking and pedestrian access including disabled accessibility. Proposals must go through Planning, Public works, Fire Marshall and Building Department. One may need a CASP professional or an architect to help with the application and plan.

This should help many eateries survive the summer, but here’s the problem nobody wants to face: this pandemic is likely to be around long past November, December and probably continue in some form well into 2021, even if a magic vaccine appears. I’m not a pessimist but looking realistically at the science.

That means restaurants and any commercial businesses searching for temporary outdoor sidewalk space should be looking at covered or tent structures. The Fire Department will say, if it’s attached to the building it’s a structure, and could require fire sprinklers.