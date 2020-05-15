Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: How will Napa emerge post-pandemic?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While among the lowest testing and deaths rates in the Bay Area, Napa is nowhere near exiting this chaotic time as the economic toll deepens.

Napa is very dependent on a few but profitable industries: hospitality, restaurants and above all, wine.

The tight shelter-in-place restrictions have taken a big hit on our basic income workforce as well as the working poor.

The wineries and hotels may comeback, but how will those just hanging-on survive? How will Napa emerge in this new world?

This could be a time for distraction, introspection and putting our heads in the sand, or it could be the time for big ideas about improving the county after the pandemic.

Rather than retreating, we should be embracing long-term projects that will create jobs and improve all of our future.

Napa has been among the most progressive in supporting clean energy, minimizing carbon-oriented farming and we should be able to look inside our ranks for new horizons.

Affordable housing