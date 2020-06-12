Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: How will we live after this pandemic?

Converting existing offices and commercial spaces to living spaces will become highly desirable. With the current commercial slump, more standing inventory will be rehabilitated to living spaces.

While private outdoor spaces are desirable, a dedicated office space is a “must-have.” Dedicated home/office space, no matter how compact, will be future apartments latest amenity. Private decks, unusable from stored bicycles and clutter, will be passé.

Construction prices will rise with material and skilled labor shortages looming.

Already more people are moving to rural central valley communities, historically struggling with high unemployment and low community life. These burbs have heightened buyer interest by Bay Area residents anxious to eliminate commuting. Shelter-in-place has taught even plumbers they can accomplish a lot remotely.

In an updated housing report, new home purchases jumped 19% in late May, compared to a year earlier when the market was still active.