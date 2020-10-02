Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: If your home is fire damaged

2. Just like you did before the disaster, take pictures and/or videos to document everything. You will need to compare the before and after.

3. Make a list of your losses or what’s missing. You may also need this should vandals find your home. You should know if your personal property is covered and to what degree.

4. Check to see how long your policy will pay for your relocation. Sometimes a year, sometimes shorter and verify moving expenses.

5. Have a licensed professional review the damage. The insurance company adjuster’s report may be too low for your location. Have a third party such as an architect or qualified contractor review the numbers and provide an alternate breakdown. Architects generally use a CSI format to compare apples to apples.

Any inspection should include the foundation, the general structure, the roof, siding, plumbing, electrical, HVAC systems and interior finishes.

6. Check with the local building department to see if they will fast track the building permit processing and if there are any reductions in processing fees.