Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Improving building ventilation in the COVID-19 era

With all the false data and lack of national leadership, the one thing we know is COVID-19 is airborne, mostly transmitted via tiny particles or droplets that hang in the air often for hours.

Indoor activities with people in tight conditions are undesirable. It comes down to air cleanliness and sanitation.

Air supply is essential for our lives, homes, businesses, schools and shopping experiences. They must be safe and hygienic.

The easy solution is to move outside and stay away from groups of 10 or more but winter is coming and we cannot continue to have classes outside or eat dinner in the cold rain, even in Napa.

Schools are reopening and teachers and parents are focusing on social distancing and face masks. Poor inside school air quality could impact test scores and learning significantly. A June report estimated that 41% of the nation’s school districts need major upgrades into the ventilation systems.

At the same time commerce is highly dependent on human one-on-one and high-density interactions.