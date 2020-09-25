Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Murray Plaza and Napa’s clock tower revisited

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who remembers the downtown clock tower?

The Clock Tower Plaza, as it was known locally, was the center of Napa. There wasn’t much else there at that time.

People would say, “Meet me at the clock tower!” Named after Dr. Dwight Murray, a colorful Napa surgeon, it featured a depressed mini-amphitheater, a stone fountain and the infamous nonworking clock tower, accurate twice a day. The plaza has remained frozen in the 1970s ill-advised design.

In 2001, the city tore down the clock tower and removed the fountain, claiming it was old fashion, and out of touch. The monolith represented the worst of the 1970’s redevelopment era when stately Victorian buildings were destroyed in the name of progress, leaving us with a boring strip mall and an impractical plaza with a dangerous depression.

Nineteen years after the tower’s demise nothing has happened to the plaza.

In 2016, Napa staff and consultants presented multiple plaza design concepts that filled the hole, added trees and fixed seating. The stylish renderings attempted to sell us a new vision, anticipated to cost $1.5 million although bids came in at well above that.