Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Napa's unrealistic inclusionary housing ordinance: Part 1

First of all, inclusionary housing is a form of cost and rent control. Some may call it a form of social engineering.

Builders and developers didn’t create the problem. Each individual city created its own mess by restrictive zoning and imposing huge municipal fees on new construction.

Secondary, builders don’t pay the inclusionary fees: the buyers and renters do. The additional cost is spread out over the market-rate units, upping the sales price or rent.

The imposition of fees on the building industry to solve problems they did not create is unjust and economically punitive.

Ultimately, these inclusionary fees and percentages must be incentive-based to provide regulatory relief, speed up the process, reduce overall costs, and provide bonuses in order to build more housing.

There are many ways to encourage developers to provide affordable housing, few of which are addressed in the present city ordinance.

By fixating on two issues: fees paid by developers, or on-site ratios, it ignores the entire process of creating housing.