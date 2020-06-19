Chris Craiker's Architex Angle:Providing shelter for everyone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 has exposed us to serious flaws in our society. Now we see how our lower paid but essential workers, health providers and front-line workforces, are in harm’s way, not to forget the working poor and homeless. We are experiencing the three E’s: Epidemic, Economics, and Ethnicity.

Providing housing for everyone is more than a social necessity but essential for our economy’s future.

The average American worker can’t afford a home in 70% of the Nation, and must pay more than 30% of their income for basic housing. The need for providing adequate shelter for all becomes more than a question of community safety and security but an economic driving force as we climb out of this abyss.

This is not a crazy left-winged architect’s opinion, but an avid capitalist, a bank founder and director, arguing that making housing for all is more than a social benefit but could be a huge boost to our economy.