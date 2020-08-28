Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Reimaging theme parks, part 1

Existing theme parks should eliminate a lot of their hard-concrete paving and substitute colorful, visually relaxing softscape making a more enjoyable experience.

Too many entertainment parks have a mindset of what they have to be and forget about the visitors.

One challenge will be getting visitors to eventually feel comfortable again in traditionally tightly confined spaces. The big fear is that multiple generations will stay away long after the pandemic.

One more personal amusement park story. In 1968, Marine World/ Africa USA was formed in Redwood City.

I had designed a housing project nearby and met Mike Demetrios, the owner. When his lease was up, Demetrios was looking for a new home. I had worked on the Benicia Marina design, then vacant, and suggested he check it out.

That’s all he did, but on his way back home he passed Vallejo’s open wetlands with two nearby freeways.

Demetrios made a deal with Vallejo, loaded the animals on barges and sailed to their new home. Today, Six Flags is the North Bay’s amusement park magnet. The rest is history.