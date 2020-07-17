Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Repurposing commercial buildings as residential

Four months into this pandemic, it’s clear our living and working experiences have structurally changed.
While the working remote trend has slowly gained steam, the pandemic has accelerated the transition to a point where urban offices are becoming “see-throughs.”
Add to that, more residents are fed up with urban service and activity shutdowns that brought them to the city in the first place. There is a quiet stampede to the suburbs and it’s not slowing down
Residential Napa realtors are seeing a surge in anxious buyers. While January home sales were low, the June sales are 129% of last year.
Of the eight Bay Area counties, not counting Sonoma, Napa’s had the highest accepted offer increase at 37% above the previous year.
While the demand is high and supply is low, more lower income residents and workers are being forced out of the market. There’s no question we need to provide more affordable housing
At the same time, the Napa offices vacancy rate has increased from 14.7% to 15.2%. Since 2018, it has climbed from 9.5%.
This trend is throughout the Bay Area, not just Napa. Let’s start reimagining some of our commercial buildings as residential communities.
“Adaptive Reuse” or Repurposing is converting existing commercial structures to different uses while maintaining much of the original structure.
This is not the same as “Renovation” or modifying a commercial building’s existing use. The Adaptive Reuse of many structures could help preserve the social and cultural heritage of our community.
As a rule, these buildings must be brought up to most recent codes, although the State Historic Code provides some flexibility.
Old strip shopping centers are ideal for rebirth as multi-family housing or mixed-use. By providing clean and affordable entry housing, we reinforce our social needs for worker accommodations.
There are a variety of tax credits for building renovations:
The Federal Historic Preservation Tax incentives provides tax credits for restoring and repairing historic structures up to 20%. The property should be a certified historic structure but under certain circumstances 50-year-old buildings may qualify.
The California Tax Credit SB451 was passed last year but details are still being formatted
The Energy Policy Act gives tax incentives for increased energy efficiency in property renovations. This is in addition to the reduced energy usage the repurposing will require.
Since codes are constantly changing, be sure to check with your tax professional.
I was the architect who converted a Petaluma abandoned elementary school to condominiums.
Adapting the building by itself didn’t make economic sense, but the rear playgrounds were ripe for adding units.
The old brick building required significant upgrades and earthquake retrofit but fortunately, it had good “Bones” and The Phillip Sweed School is an award-winning community asset.
“From Boardroom to Bedroom” has been successful across the country and could help North Bay’s housing needs.
Just as many central business districts such as Napa have improved, they become magnets for multiple generations of residence looking for the semi-urban activities with a rural lifestyle.
As Will Rogers once said: “Invest in land: They ain’t makin’ any more of it!”
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
