Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Repurposing commercial buildings as residential

Four months into this pandemic, it’s clear our living and working experiences have structurally changed.

While the working remote trend has slowly gained steam, the pandemic has accelerated the transition to a point where urban offices are becoming “see-throughs.”

Add to that, more residents are fed up with urban service and activity shutdowns that brought them to the city in the first place. There is a quiet stampede to the suburbs and it’s not slowing down

Residential Napa realtors are seeing a surge in anxious buyers. While January home sales were low, the June sales are 129% of last year.

Of the eight Bay Area counties, not counting Sonoma, Napa’s had the highest accepted offer increase at 37% above the previous year.

While the demand is high and supply is low, more lower income residents and workers are being forced out of the market. There’s no question we need to provide more affordable housing

At the same time, the Napa offices vacancy rate has increased from 14.7% to 15.2%. Since 2018, it has climbed from 9.5%.