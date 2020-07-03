Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Repurposing cruise ships for housing?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One especially hard-hit victim of the COVID-19 pandemic is the cruise ship industry. From their 2020 projected 32 million passengers to near zero has crippled many lines. They were not equipped for this pandemic to spread so quickly and dangerously.

The cruise industry supports 1.17 million jobs around the world. The visions of passenger’s bodies being carried off the ships has damaged the industry immensely. People simply do not want to go on a cruise ship that could be contaminated.

Interestingly, these ships are the only form of transportation that is equipped to care for passengers and crew in a medical calamity.

The Cruise Industry Association requires all ships to be equipped with medical facilities including doctors and medical personnel to be available 24/7.

But COVID-19 spread like wildfire through poorly designed AC systems and lack of social distancing with virtually no masks made cruise ships death traps for the predominately senior clientele, often with health issues.