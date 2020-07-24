Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Rethinking Napa's city hall

When I opened a B&B on First Street in the 1990s, Napa city wasn’t on travel advisory maps. Since then, the Valley and especially the city have boomed.

Today, Napa has approximately 94,300 square feet of facilities in five city owned buildings and three leased, not including fire stations, storage, and portables.

Now, the pandemic ravishing the nation has taking its toll on Napa’s bread and butter, and the civic center is on hold.

Should it be totally shelved?

The need for a new civic center hasn’t gone away, and the cost of maintenance of all the aging scattered facilities are only getting worse.

Now’s the time to get more creative.

Not just in visualizing a structural solution but committing to what is the soul of Napa: sustainability, renewability, and wise growth should be the foundation of our emerging from this pandemic. That’s what our vines do: why shouldn’t our city?

Let’s look at our aging city hall. While born in the 50s of boring mid-century architecture, it does have history and swagger.