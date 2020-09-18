Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Saving the Post Office

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our postal system has made the news recently, but let’s digress from the political discussions and look at the bricks and mortar, the guts and values.

The big question is this: Dowe need post offices anymore?

Benjamin Franklin, our first Postmaster-General 1775, before we were even a Nation, had a vision: a service to bind a fledgling country together through fast, reliable correspondence. This guiding principle remains, even as telegraph, radio, television and now the internet, compete for attention. Our post system is the enviable World model, considered the most efficient letter delivery system despite the financial challenges. money. The U.S. Postal Service is,world by a British study.

The early 20th Century was the pentacle of technology with airmail and 600 letter pneumatic tubes traveling 35 miles/hour between New York and Chicago. In 1913, It was even legal to mail a baby. Go figure! www.thoughtco.com/when-it-was-legal-mail-babies-3321266