Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Surviving a pandemic and a pending recession

The construction and design industry should remain in high demand, as our urban areas grow, and the hunger for housing remains unquenched.

This doesn’t mean it is immune from the abrupt client call putting a project on hold or out to pasture.

It gets tricky, and in some downturns, firms try to ride it out by keeping everybody employed as usual. The reality is: trimming staff and asking those that remain to participate is essential.

There are basically three strategies to deal with a slump: reduce costs, increase marketing, and diversify. Management must ask employees and gig-workers to give extra hours, forgo overtime (as long as it’s legal, of course) and most importantly, ask them to keep an eye out for new opportunities.

Look for the smaller projects and ask staff to keep their eyes open for projects outside the normal. This helps them to feel important and valuable.

Ask them to learn a new software or task. Purchasing such programs can be a good long-term investment for the employee as well as the firm. This is the time to see who steps up and who has the right attitude to continue.