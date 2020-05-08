Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Surviving a pandemic and a pending recession

I’ve tried to count the number of economic downturns and recessions in my 40-year-plus career. I count six and it looks like seven is coming.
We are all professionals, whether one is an architect, engineer, contractor or teacher. When times get tough you have to become a problem solver and work with your clients or students to keep them satisfied.
The most important thing of any professional is to be indispensable to their clients. If you’re easily replaceable by a cheaper or faster service provider, you’ll always be vulnerable.
Architects like to say, a client has a choice of two of the following: good design, fast, or cheap. A client can pick two, but cannot have three.
The construction industry as well as the national GDP had been slowing this last year. After the peak of 2.9% GDP growth increase in 2018, growth had slowed to 2.3% in 2019. This pandemic will put the nation in a negative GDP, experts predict.
With large amounts of debt piling up by the struggling economy and the Feds printing money willy-nilly, it would suggest a sharp inflation rise for 2021.
For those of us who survived the 1980’s hyper-inflation with 20% interest rates, none of us wish to see that again. Typically, hyper-inflation occurs with a bustling economy, not a deep downturn. Coming out of this recession will be slow compared to the rapid decline in the spring.
The construction and design industry should remain in high demand, as our urban areas grow, and the hunger for housing remains unquenched.
This doesn’t mean it is immune from the abrupt client call putting a project on hold or out to pasture.
It gets tricky, and in some downturns, firms try to ride it out by keeping everybody employed as usual. The reality is: trimming staff and asking those that remain to participate is essential.
There are basically three strategies to deal with a slump: reduce costs, increase marketing, and diversify. Management must ask employees and gig-workers to give extra hours, forgo overtime (as long as it’s legal, of course) and most importantly, ask them to keep an eye out for new opportunities.
Look for the smaller projects and ask staff to keep their eyes open for projects outside the normal. This helps them to feel important and valuable.
Ask them to learn a new software or task. Purchasing such programs can be a good long-term investment for the employee as well as the firm. This is the time to see who steps up and who has the right attitude to continue.
Principals in firms of all nature need to ask their clients how they can help. As developers and property owners restructure, this is the time to make oneself indispensable.
The chances are your firm and your profession will continue but it will be profoundly different. Leadership now is the hallmark of survival.
Be prepared to move fast and don’t be afraid.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.
