Chris Craiker's Architex Angle:The evolving tech world

Construction will become more efficient and more timely

Cities will become smarter using real time data and feedback making planning decisions smoother

Our homes will evolve in both design and function for energy and personal use

Holograms like Princess Leia from Star Wars may be the future but we’re not there yet. In simple terms, holograms are beams of light projected to produce 3D image illusions. We all probably have credit cards and cash holograms in our wallets. However, we need confidence that what we see is accurate and we are not fooled by a false sense of wonder. We know a picture can be worth 1,000 words, but it can also be a 1,000 lies.

Architects and engineers need to work together to make the technology work for them. Naturally, the fear is the learning curve takes too much time and effort or that it may replace design professionals. Nothing could be further from the truth. The human experience and intuition cannot be captured in a bottle, at least not yet.

The building reality can only be conveyed by direct communications with a professional. When you are talking to a contractor, a structural engineer, or an architect, you need to have confidence that they aren’t using these instruments to fool you into a false sense of success.